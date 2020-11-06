Louisiana vs Arkansas State Prediction, Game Preview

Louisiana vs Arkansas State prediction and game preview.

Louisiana vs Arkansas State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 7th

Game Time: 12:00 pm

Venue: Cajun Field, Lafayette, LA

Network: ESPNU

Louisiana (5-1) vs Arkansas State (3-4) Game Preview

Why Arkansas State Will Win

The offense continues to be great.

The passing game is the best in the Sun Belt and among the most productive in the nation, there was a little bit of a ground game last week against Troy, and the yards are there.

Turnovers are a problem, and there aren’t enough points for all of the yards, but the attack should be able to at least keep things moving against a Louisiana D that doesn’t generate a whole lot of pressure in the backfield. On the flip side, the Red Wolves are a tackle-for-loss machine, but …

Why Louisiana Will Win

The ASU defense is giving up over 40 points and allowing 488 yards per game, the secondary is getting bombed on, and for all the plays in the backfield, the run defense isn’t good enough.

That’s an issue, but the lack of scoring punch is the bigger issue – the team should be built for shootouts. The Red Wolves had a few outburst games, but it only hit 24 points four times in seven games.

Louisiana? It’s got the ground game to take over the game early, but the passing attack is what came through last week against Texas State. There’s enough variance to the attack to score in a variety of ways.

What’s Going To Happen

Louisiana is fantastic, but it’s playing up or down to the competition. Oddly enough, the easiest blowout was against Iowa State – everything else has been decided by ten points or fewer.

ASU will once again crank up the yards, but it’ll stall just enough to allow the Ragin’ Cajuns to hold serve. It’ll be a good, fun game, but Louisiana will close out more drives with points.

Louisiana vs Arkansas State Prediction, Line

Louisiana 40, Arkansas State 30

Louisiana -14.5, o/u: 68

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

