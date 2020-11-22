Los Angeles Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Los Angeles Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Broadcast

Date: Monday, November 23

Game Time: 8:15 pm ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Network: ESPN

Los Angeles Rams (6-3) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) Game Preview

Why Los Angeles Rams Will Win

The Rams are starting to force more and more takeaways. The offense is having a few turnover issues – like against Miami – but the other side has come up with seven turnovers in the last three games.

Tampa Bay isn’t all that bad at hanging on to the ball – except against New Orleans – but the Ram defense has stepped up in a big way overall. It’s going to stop the run, but …

Why Tampa Bay Buccaneers Will Win

Tampa Bay offense kicked it all back in – running game including, helped by a Ronald Jones home run – in a 46-point explosion against Carolina, and it appears to only have a problem against the Saints.

Tom Brady got past his bad performance, spread the ball out well, and the offense used everything to get back on track. The Ram offense need to run well to win, but it’s going against the NFL’s best run D – so to pull this off, it’ll be on …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

The yards have been there, and he’s been relatively steady for roughly two touchdown passes a game … until the last two weeks. He didn’t throw a TD pass against Seattle and gave up just one against Miami. Tampa Bay has allowed just one 300-yard day so far, but LA probably can’t win unless Goff comes close.

What’s Going To Happen

Tampa Bay’s offense continues to get the headlines for good and for bad, but it’s the defensive side that’s the team’s real barometer. The Buccaneer defensive front will take over in the second half to overcome a mediocre day from Brady.

Los Angeles Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction, Line

Tampa Bay 26, Los Angeles Rams 23

Tampa Bay -4.5, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

