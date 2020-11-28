Los Angeles Chargers vs Buffalo Bills Prediction, Game Preview

Los Angeles Chargers vs Buffalo Bills prediction and game preview.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Buffalo Bills Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 29

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Bills Stadium Orchard Park, NY

Network: CBS

Los Angeles Chargers (3-7) vs Buffalo Bills (7-3) Game Preview

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Win

The Chargers finally got over the hump with a win. It was harder than it needed to be against a bad New York Jets team, but after so many close losses, maybe that could be the moment when the dam breaks for a talented team with a whole lot of promise and potential.

Justin Herbert threw for 347 yards in yet another brilliant game, and now he gets to take his cuts against a Buffalo secondary that gives up just enough passing yards and first downs to be a problem. Herbert, though, has to be outstanding, because …

Why Buffalo Bills Will Win

There’s just no Charger running game. Austin Ekeler is pushing to come back, but that’s not going to matter a whole lot if he does. The Buffalo run defense has been an issue, but the Chargers haven’t hit 100 yards on the ground in either of the last two weeks, and the most effective weapon is Herbert taking off.

The team from LA has to play in around 40 degrees against a rested team at home.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Stefon Diggs, Buffalo

The Buffalo passing game will push for close to 300 yards against the Charger secondary, and Diggs is about to get targeted at least ten times – because it seems like he’s always targeted at least ten times. Actually, he’s had double-digit targets in three of the last four games and nine in the other.

What’s Going To Happen

The Chargers won a game … against the Jets.

The other win by the Chargers after the opener against Cincinnati … against Jacksonville.

Buffalo won’t win this easily, because Buffalo doesn’t seem to do anything all that easily, and the Chargers will lose a good, close game, because the Chargers always seem to lose good, close games.

The Buffalo offense will pound away late to seal it after getting the passing game going early.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Buffalo Bills Prediction, Line

Buffalo 34, Los Angeles 30

Buffalo -4.5, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

