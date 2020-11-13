Liberty vs Western Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

Liberty vs Western Carolina prediction and game preview.

Liberty vs Western Carolina Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, VA

Network: ESPNU

Liberty (7-0) vs Western Carolina (0-0) Game Preview

Why Western Carolina Will Win

The Catamounts get their first game of the season with a veteran team that should have enough of an offense to make this interesting.

For all of the great things Liberty does, it will fumble once in a while, the defense has allowed over 200 rushing yards in each of the last two games, and the team is dealing with the sandwich factor, coming off the big win over Virginia Tech and with NC State to follow.

With all five starters back on the offense front, and enough decent skill parts to be ready right away, the Catamounts have some good pieces, but …

Why Liberty Will Win

Liberty has been a machine.

The offense is almost perfectly balanced, the running game is rolling, and the defense has been a rock on third downs with a secondary that’s been among the nation’s most effective.

Western Carolina might have plenty of experience, but it’s coming off a bad year when the run defense couldn’t stop anyone from rumbling. As long as Liberty doesn’t have a slew of mistake problems – it has given up the ball twice in three of the last four games – it should be able to run at will.

What’s Going To Happen

Liberty has a strange habit of playing up or down to the competition, and then winning.

Western Carolina will come out with a ton of energy and fire, Liberty will need a little while to get going, and then it’ll all come together in the second half. The Flame defense will hold down the Catamount spread offense and keep it from doing anything consistently well.

Liberty vs Western Carolina Prediction, Line

Liberty 38, Western Carolina 10

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 1

