Liberty vs UMass Prediction, Game Preview

Liberty vs UMass prediction and game preview.

Liberty vs UMass Broadcast

Date: Friday, November 27

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, VA

Network: ESPN3

Liberty (8-1) vs UMass (0-3) Game Preview

Why UMass Will Win

Can the Minutemen force enough turnovers to make this interesting?

The defense has only come up with two in the three games it played, but Liberty isn’t above giving it up once in a while with 13 turnovers on the season. UMass has to be at least a +3, and it has to capitalize on every opportunity. That all has to come from a pass rush that’s been the one bright spot so far – the D can get behind the line.

Everything will have to go right. The Minutemen need to force a few fumbles, they have to at least move the chains a bit, and they have to hope the Flames are a bit down after the brutally-tough close loss to NC State last week to ruin the perfect season.

Why Liberty Will Win

You can’t win if you can’t score, son.

UMass freshman QB Will Koch threw a touchdown pass against Marshall on November 7th. That was the only TD the program has enjoyed all season, getting outscored by a combined score of 116-12.

The Minutemen have yet to run for over 115 yards in any of the three games, and only threw for over 80 yards once – rolling for 149 in the 51-10 loss to the Thundering Herd.

The lack of a steady offense – averaging just 176 yards per game – all leads to never, ever, ever having the ball. UMass keeps it for just over 25 minutes per game. If it seems like Liberty controls the clock for close to 40 minutes, it’s because it will.

What’s Going To Happen

Liberty will put this away after two drives.

It’s easy to dog UMass after three ugly blowout losses, but it hasn’t been totally awful in all areas. The special teams aren’t miserable, and again the pass rush is solid, but …

This offense just doesn’t work. Liberty will run for over 300 yards and be in total control all game long.

Liberty vs UMass Prediction, Line

Liberty 40, UMass 6

Liberty -37, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 1.5

