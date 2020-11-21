Liberty vs NC State Prediction, Game Preview

Liberty vs NC State prediction and game preview.

Liberty vs NC State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Carter-Finely Stadium, Raleigh, NC

Network: ESPN3

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Liberty (7-0) vs NC State (4-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Liberty Will Win

The offense has been fantastically consistent no matter who it’s playing against.

The Flames have rushed for 180 yards or more against everyone, including 338 against Syracuse and 249 against Virginia Tech. It might have sputtered a bit in the easy win over North Alabama, but the O hit 400 yards or more against everyone else.

It starts with QB Malik Willis, who’s been a total offense machine, throwing for over 300 yards in two of the last three games with 12 touchdown passes and close to 300 yards on the ground in the last three.

The offensive balance has allowed the Flames to dominate in the time of possession battle – keeping the ball for well over 33 minutes per game – and NC State can’t seem to go on enough long marches.

Liberty will hold on to the ball for at least five minutes more than the Wolfpack.

Why NC State Will Win

The NC State defense has the ability to get Willis and company off the field.

This isn’t a rock of a D, and it gives up way too many points, but it’s outstanding on third downs with the run defense able to hold down everyone but Virginia Tech and North Carolina.

This game, though, for the Wolfpack will be about the passing game. For all of the great things Liberty has done so far, it hasn’t had to deal with a dangerous air attack. Even so, it was hit for over 200 yards through the air against Syracuse and Virginia Tech, and even Southern Miss was able to show offensive balance.

Bailey Hockman has found his groove, throwing for well over 500 yards in the last three games while becoming more and more accurate.

– CFN Experts Picks, Predictions: Week 12

What’s Going To Happen

NC State certainly won’t be looking past Liberty.

The Flames are ranked, they’re 2-0 on the road against the ACC, and NC State has lost two of its last three games.

How much can the Wolfpack lines dominate? Willis and the Liberty running game will keep on pressing, but NC State has the passing game to do just enough to hang punch for punch.

This will go down to the wire – just like Liberty’s game against Virginia Tech – but NC State will survive with two late key stops.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Liberty vs NC State Prediction, Line

NC State 38, Liberty 34

Bet on Liberty vs NC State with BetMGM

NC State -3.5, o/u: 67

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: The Crown: Season 4

1: A Nashville Christmas Carol

Bet $1 on the Notre Dame money line, WIN an additional $100 (in free bets) if Notre Dame scores a touchdown this weekend. Place your legal, online sports bets in CO, IN, NJ, TN and WV at BetMGM. New customer offer, terms and conditions apply. Bet now!