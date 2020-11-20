Latest Recruiting Updates, Georgia Recruiting Rankings: USA TODAY College Wire Features

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Latest Recruiting Updates, Georgia Recruiting Rankings: USA TODAY College Wire Features

News

Latest Recruiting Updates, Georgia Recruiting Rankings: USA TODAY College Wire Features

By November 20, 2020 3:54 pm

By |

The latest college football news, notes, and features from the USA TODAY college wire site publishers for Friday, November 20

UGA Wire: A look at where Georgia football ranks in the 2021 recruiting rankings

A look at where Georgia football ranks in the 2021 recruiting rankings

Fighting Irish Wire: Notre Dame football: Irish offer scholarship to brother of star senior

Notre Dame football: Irish offer scholarship to brother of star senior

Longhorns Wire: Texas Recruiting: Top in-state talent trending outside of Austin

Texas Recruiting: Top in-state talent trending outside of Austin

Buckeyes Wire: Ohio State football 2022 recruiting commitment tracker

Ohio State football 2022 recruiting commitment tracker

Roll Tide Wire: Top 5 landing spots for A.J. McCarron in 2021 free agency

Top 5 landing spots for A.J. McCarron in 2021 free agency

Vols Wire: Former Tennessee defensive lineman announces transfer destination

Former Tennessee defensive lineman announces transfer destination

Spartans Wire: Every Michigan State Basketball player drafted to the NBA under Tom Izzo

Every Michigan State Basketball player drafted to the NBA under Tom Izzo

, , , , , , , , , , CFN, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, Week 12

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home