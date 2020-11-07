Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 8

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Network: FOX

Las Vegas Raiders (4-3) vs Los Angeles Chargers (2-5) Game Preview

Why Las Vegas Raiders Will Win

The Chargers continue to have the problem of not knowing how to win, More to the point, it doesn’t seem to know how to close.

This is a good team that could very, very easily be unbeaten right now instead of 2-5. So how can the Raiders take advantage of this?

Get up early, keep the running game going after cranking out a season-high 209 yards last week in the win over Cleveland, and take the ball away. The Chargers have turned it over two times or more in three of the last five games, and all were losses. However …

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Win

The Raiders don’t take the ball away.

The defense has only generated four turnovers so far and have yet to come up with more than one in any game. Justin Herbert has to throw without worry of getting picked multiple ties, and it has to stay hot for an offense that’s thrown for 275 yards or more in every game since the opener – the Raider secondary gives up a whole lot of yards.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert is easily having one of the greatest seasons by a rookie QB in NFL history. His lowest passing yardage total this year was 264 yards, and he has accounted for 15 passing TDs and two rushing TDs in his six starts. Project his starts over a season and you get 40 TD passes, 4,900 passing yards and five rushing TDs.

What’s Going To Happen

This is a really, really strange Raider team. It’s not consistent, it’s not great against the run, and it does a whole lot of things wrong. But it’s been able to win two of the last three games, and until the Chargers can figure out how to win, assume it still can’t.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers Prediction, Line

Las Vegas 31, Los Angeles Chargers 30

PICK, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 3

