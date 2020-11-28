Las Vegas Raiders vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction, Game Preview

Las Vegas Raiders vs Atlanta Falcons prediction and game preview.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Atlanta Falcons Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 29

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Las Vegas Raiders (6-4) vs Atlanta Falcons (3-7) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Las Vegas Raiders Will Win

The running game was unstoppable, Kansas City went to stop it, and Derek Carr went off with 364 yards in the tough loss last week. The team is versatile, the offense doesn’t make a whole lot of big mistakes, and this continues to be among the most physical offensive fronts.

Atlanta continues to have problems against the deep ball. It’s the Raiders. They’re going to keep pressing – they average over seven yards per attempt.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Atlanta Falcons Will Win

The Raiders have a problem against the solid running teams. They’ve allowed the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL, and they’re getting bombed on, too, giving up over 300 passing yards in four of the last six games.

Matt Ryan continues to bomb away, but there’s a good balance with a running game that doesn’t always go anywhere, but keeps on pushing. This week, it’ll be about …

– CFN Experts Picks: College

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Brian Hill, Atlanta

Todd Gurley is out with his knee acting up, and now it’s up to Hill to show what he can do. He’s been okay – averaging 4.4 yards per carry – and he’s a decent receiver. Best of all, he has fresh legs and should be dangerous – again the Raiders allow a ton of touchdowns to running backs.

What’s Going To Happen

The Raiders haven’t been bad on the road. Atlanta has turned it around a bit – the loss to New Orleans aside – but there’s been a problem against the better rushing teams. The Las Vegas ground game will be good, Carr will be better, and the Raiders will come up with a strong win in a fun shootout.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction, Line

Las Vegas 30, Atlanta 26

Bet on Las Vegas vs Atlanta with BetMGM

Las Vegas -3, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Thanksgiving beef tenderloin

1: Thanksgiving turkey