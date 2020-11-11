Kentucky vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Game Preview

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt prediction and game preview.

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Kroger Field, Lexington, KY

Network: SEC Network

Kentucky (2-4) vs Vanderbilt (0-5) Game Preview

Why Kentucky Will Win

The Vanderbilt offense just isn’t working well enough.

The defense really is better than the overall numbers might make it appear, but it’s not getting any help from an O that only scored more than 17 points once, and even then that was in a 54-21 loss to an Ole Miss that gives out big yards and points like candy.

Kentucky isn’t exactly a high-octane thrill ride on offense, but it’s great at controlling games coming up with the big plays in key moments, and it lives off of takeaways with 12 on the year. The Cats are +8 in turnover margin in the two wins, and -4 in the four losses.

Vanderbilt is an SEC-worst -8 on the season, it turned it over two times or more in every games and it has given it away eight times in the last two outings. Give UK a few takeaways, and it’s over. But …

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

The Kentucky offense is right in the Vandy wheelhouse.

The Wildcats don’t crank up big offensive production sort of by design – it’s a controlled team that focuses more on tempo than putting up big, splashy plays – but they’re dead last in the SEC in total offense, passing offense, and first downs.

What’s going right? The Commodores might not be scoring, but the passing game has started to kick in, with Ken Seals hitting Ole Miss for 319 yards and Mississippi State for 336 yards. There have been too many picks, but he’s generally been accurate.

Vandy doesn’t have a problem with penalties, the offensive line hasn’t been bad, and the team is able to pull a Kentucky and control the clock a bit.

What’s Going To Happen

Kentucky is the one team that works with what Vanderbilt does and has the capability of doing … and vice versa.

UK will do just enough offensively to go along with a defense that will take the ball away twice, keep Vandy pinned deep with a great day from the punting game, and will use the SEC’s best scoring defense to get through with a desperately needed win.

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Line

Kentucky 24, Vanderbilt 10

Kentucky -17, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

