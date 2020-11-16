Kent State vs Akron Prediction, Game Preview

Kent State vs Akron prediction and game preview.

Kent State vs Akron Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, November 17

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Dix Stadium, Kent, OH

Network: ESPN

Kent State (2-0) vs Akron (0-2) Game Preview

Why Akron Will Win

The defense wasn’t all that bad against a good Ohio team last week.

It’s a bit about baby steps when it comes to a Zip program that needs to keep finding things that work. The D has been okay on third downs, the offensive line isn’t allowing a ton of plays behind the line, and freshman QB Zach Gibson is promising, hitting 18-of-30 passes in each of his first two games with a few big plays last week.

The defensive front is allowing 5.6 yards per carry and 200 rushing yards per game, but the pass defense locked down against the Bobcats. The Kent State O line will give up plays in the backfield.

Why Kent State Will Win

Akron doesn’t score.

It’s on a 19-game losing streak and hasn’t scored more than 17 points in any of the last nine games. On the flip side, the Kent State FlashFast-style attack is operating at peak efficiency, coming up with over 200 yards rushing and receiving in the first two games.

The offense leads the MAC, but the defense is creating problems, too, doing a fantastic job of getting to the quarterback and creating a whole slew of negative plays.

What’s Going To Happen

How crazy is it that Kent State is interesting? It wasn’t all that long ago that the 2018 Golden Flashes went 2-10, and now it’s 2-0.

It wasn’t all that long ago that the 2017 team scored 153 points in a 12-game season and scored 115 points in the 11 games against FCS teams, and now it scored 89 points in two games.

The Golden Flashes lost four straight to Akron before last year’s 26-3 win, and now it’ll be two straight. Head coach Sean Lewis and his offense will put this away almost instantly.

Kent State vs Akron Prediction, Line

Kent State 52, Akron 17

Kent State -24, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 1.5

