Kent State at Bowling Green Prediction, Game Preview

Kent State vs Bowling Green prediction and game preview.

Kent State vs Bowling Green Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, November 10

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Doyt. L. Perry Stadium, Bowling Green, OH

Network: ESPN2

Kent State (1-0) vs Bowling Green (0-1) Game Preview

Why Kent State Will Win

The Kent State team continues to play with confidence.

After the corner turned late last year, all of a sudden, it was as if the light went on. The offense started to click, the FlashFast style made sense, and it all started to roll. Against Eastern Michigan – a 27-23 win – the offense was almost perfectly balanced with 219 passing yards and 212 on the ground, and now it gets to go against a Bowling Green defense that got destroyed by Toledo for over 300 rushing yards and 200 through the air.

Kent State QB Dustin Crum will be sharp, and the running game should average over five yards per carry against a Falcon defensive front that didn’t do anything against the Rockets. So …

Why Bowling Green Will Win

If Kent State was so great against Eastern Michigan, what went wrong? Why was it such a struggle in a four-point win?

Eastern Michigan isn’t bad, and it was able to come up with big stops on a whole lot of third downs. Kent State was flagged for nine penalties, it turned the ball over, and it did just enough wrong to stall way, way too often.

Bowling Green didn’t do much of anything right against Toledo, but QB Matt McDonald had a nice run – this is being generous with any love for the Falcons – and the line didn’t allow a ton of plays in the backfield.

What’s Going To Happen

Kent State will get out to the same type of hot start it did last week against EMU, but this time around it’ll be able to sustain it.

Bowling Green really does have enough good parts to be far, far stronger after doing nothing offensively against Toledo, but it was able to slow things down just a bit after a rough first quarter.

Kent State hung up 62 on the the Falcons last year. It won’t be that bad, but it’ll be the program’s first 2-0 start since 1988.

Kent State vs Bowling Green Prediction, Line

Kent State 38, Bowling Green 20

Kent State -20.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

