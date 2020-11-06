Kansas vs Oklahoma Prediction, Game Preview

Oklahoma vs Kansas prediction and game preview.

Oklahoma vs Kansas Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 7

Game Time: 3:30 pm

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Norman, OK

Network: ESPN2

Kansas (0-6) vs Oklahoma (4-2) Game Preview

Why Kansas Will Win

The question keeps being asked each week – what’s going right?

The secondary hasn’t been awful, but that’s mostly because everyone runs at will. There’s decent pressure into the backfield – even if there’s no pass rush – and freshman QB Jalon Daniels is playing just well enough to look like a player to work around for the next few years.

What’s going wrong for Oklahoma? It’s possible to put up passing yards on the Sooner secondary that will give up the occasional big play. But …

Why Oklahoma Will Win

This Kansas thing is a mess.

The offense isn’t able to keep up at all, the defense is giving up yards in bunches however any offense wants to try getting them, and the line play has been awful.

The Oklahoma offense continues to improve as Spencer Rattler settles in. He’s still not consistent enough, and he’s still missing a few too many throws, but the passing game has clicked, the ground attack is coming off of its best performance of the season in the win over Texas Tech, and there’s nothing Kansas has defensively to stop what’s coming.

What’s Going To Happen

How much does Oklahoma want to win this by?

The world is way overdue for a Kansas out-of-the-blue performances that throws a scare into someone it shouldn’t, but the team hasn’t been remotely close to putting together a good enough half to do that much less a full game.

OU will take this out early, get up fast, and cruise in the second half as the bench empties out.

Oklahoma vs Kansas Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 55, Kansas 14

Oklahoma -38, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

