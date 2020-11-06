Kansas State vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas State vs Oklahoma State prediction and game preview.

Kansas State vs Oklahoma State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 7

Game Time: 4:00

Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

Network: FOX

Kansas State (4-2) vs Oklahoma State (4-1) Game Preview

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

The Cowboys might have lost to Texas in a painful way, but the defense was still good, and the passing game was great.

The Oklahoma State running game will always be the Oklahoma State running game – even if it doesn’t hit 200 yards like it didn’t against the Longhorns, it’s still effective – but having Spencer Sanders back has made a difference.

The sophomore has hit 70% of his passes, bombed away for 400 yards last week with four touchdowns, and now he gets a Kansas State defense that’s been hammered hard through the air by anyone but TCU.

Why Kansas State Will Win

Kansas State is coming off a total clunker of a 37-10 loss to West Virginia, but overall the team is still doing Kansas State-like things to be in the mix for a Big 12 Championship appearance.

The special teams are terrific, the team leads the league in turnover margin, and get inside the 20, and points are automatic. The offensive line is playing well enough to keep the dangerous Oklahoma State pass rush from dominating, and freshman QB Will Howard needs the time.

But it goes back to turnover margin. Oklahoma State will give the ball up a bit, and Kansas State will take it away – the Cats will be +2.

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas State will bounce back from the West Virginia loss with a whole lot better a performance at home. However, Oklahoma State’s defense will keep on producing, the offensive balance will be steady, and everything will get back on track after last week’s disappointment.

Kansas State vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Line

Oklahoma State 27, Kansas State 21

Oklahoma State -12.5, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

