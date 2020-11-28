Kansas State vs Baylor Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas State vs Baylor prediction and game preview.

Kansas State vs Baylor Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: McLane Stadium, Waco, TX

Network: ESPN2

Kansas State (4-4) vs Baylor (1-5) Game Preview

Why Kansas State Will Win

The Baylor offense is having a rough time getting everything going.

Last year, the Baylor offense rolled past 360 yards of total offense in each of the first eight games and got there in 10 of the 12 regular season battles. This season, the O couldn’t run for four games – failing to get past 75 yards over the stretch – and then it worked against Texas Tech, but the passing game sputtered.

And the attack has yet to get past 360 yards of total offense so far.

The running game is struggling, there’s no downfield passing attack to worry about, and there’s a lack of a big play ability in key moments. However …

Why Baylor Will Win

There might not be a whole lot of big offensive moments, but Baylor isn’t turning the ball over and it’s not making enough mistakes to matter. The team leads the Big 12 in fewest turnovers – just six – and lead the league in turnover margin.

For all of Baylor’s offensive issues, Kansas State’s are bigger. The Wildcats aren’t controlling the clock like they need to, they’re not converting on third downs, and the O hasn’t hit the 300-yard mark in three of the last five games, with a woeful 149 last week in the 45-0 loss to Iowa State.

The running game is bad, the passing attack worse, and the Baylor defense – especially the secondary – should be able to keep the Cats from going off.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s been a rough run for Baylor, but the team has been close n game after game and loss after loss – there hasn’t been a real blowout in the bunch. Kansas State has been rocked in two of the last three games as it lost what it needs to do to succeed.

It’s not like Baylor is going to turn it on offensively, but it’ll be a wee bit better, and it’ll get the one extra takeaway needed to pull this off.

Kansas State vs Baylor Prediction, Line

Baylor 26, Kansas State 20

Baylor -5.5, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

