Kansas State vs Baylor Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas State vs Baylor prediction and game preview.
Kansas State vs Baylor Broadcast
Date: Saturday, November 28
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Venue: McLane Stadium, Waco, TX
Network: ESPN2
Kansas State (4-4) vs Baylor (1-5) Game Preview
Why Kansas State Will Win
The Baylor offense is having a rough time getting everything going.
Last year, the Baylor offense rolled past 360 yards of total offense in each of the first eight games and got there in 10 of the 12 regular season battles. This season, the O couldn’t run for four games – failing to get past 75 yards over the stretch – and then it worked against Texas Tech, but the passing game sputtered.
And the attack has yet to get past 360 yards of total offense so far.
The running game is struggling, there’s no downfield passing attack to worry about, and there’s a lack of a big play ability in key moments. However …
Why Baylor Will Win
There might not be a whole lot of big offensive moments, but Baylor isn’t turning the ball over and it’s not making enough mistakes to matter. The team leads the Big 12 in fewest turnovers – just six – and lead the league in turnover margin.
For all of Baylor’s offensive issues, Kansas State’s are bigger. The Wildcats aren’t controlling the clock like they need to, they’re not converting on third downs, and the O hasn’t hit the 300-yard mark in three of the last five games, with a woeful 149 last week in the 45-0 loss to Iowa State.
The running game is bad, the passing attack worse, and the Baylor defense – especially the secondary – should be able to keep the Cats from going off.
What’s Going To Happen
It’s been a rough run for Baylor, but the team has been close n game after game and loss after loss – there hasn’t been a real blowout in the bunch. Kansas State has been rocked in two of the last three games as it lost what it needs to do to succeed.
It’s not like Baylor is going to turn it on offensively, but it’ll be a wee bit better, and it’ll get the one extra takeaway needed to pull this off.
Kansas State vs Baylor Prediction, Line
Baylor 26, Kansas State 20
Baylor -5.5, o/u: 46
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Must See Rating: 2.5
