Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers prediction and game preview.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 29

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Network: CBS

Kansas City Chiefs (9-1) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-4) Game Preview

Why Kansas City Chiefs Will Win

Well there’s the Kansas City passing game we all know and love.

The Chiefs were more than fine offensively throughout the season, but now Patrick Mahomes and company have taken things up another few levels with way over 1,100 yards in the last three games – the team seems to be hitting its stride at just the right time.

Tampa Bay was hit by Jared Goff and the Rams for close to 400 yards last week and allowed 250 passing yards or more in four of the last five games. The O has to be ready to get into a shootout, and …

Why Tampa Bay Buccaneers Will Win

The Kansas City secondary hasn’t exactly been a rock lately. The defense as a whole is fine, but everyone who can throw reasonably well can push for 250 yards against the group.

Tom Brady has been okay, but he has the weapons around him with the full complement of stars with a few games under their collective belt. Throw in a good enough running game to balance things out, and this is a team built to keep up the pace.

The D continues to lead the NFL against the run – KC has only averaged 70 yards per game on the ground over the last three.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City

It’s a game for the fantasy tight end gods to shine. Rob Gronkowski is a shadow of his former self, but Kelce is on a heater with three straight 100-yard games with two touchdowns. Targeted 34 times over the three weeks, he’s looking as healthy and fast as ever, and he’s taking advantage of defenses worrying about all the other parts.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Tampa Bay really lose three games in four weeks – and all three at home? Yup.

The offense isn’t sharp enough, it’s not pushing the ball down the field like it needs to, and all the parts aren’t meshing like they should be. The defense is still amazing, and the offense will keep up for a while, but Kansas City’s offense is too good, too versatile, and too explosive.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction, Line

Kansas City 34, Tampa Bay 27

Kansas City -3.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 5

