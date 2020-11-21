Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 22

Game Time: 8:20 pm ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Network: NBC

Kansas City Chiefs (8-1) vs Las Vegas Raiders (6-3) Game Preview

Why Kansas City Chiefs Will Win

Kansas City isn’t screwing up enough to give anyone a break.

The offense is the Kansas City offense, and the defense continues to be fantastic – allowing 20 points or fewer in every game but two – but it all works partially because the team is so air-tight with the ball. KC hasn’t turned the ball over more than once yet this year, Patrick Mahomes has only thrown one pick, and the Raiders won’t get any help.

The forced five takeaways in last week’s win over Denver, and just five before that.

Why Las Vegas Raiders Will Win

The Raider running game has kicked it into high gear.

The 144 yards in the win over Kansas City back in mid-October were great, but they’ve dominated over the last few weeks with two 200-yard days in the last three and 160 against the Chargers. The KC D gets hammered against the run, and the Raiders are about to get nasty once again, starting with …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas

Jacobs has been a workhorse as the season has gone on, and it’s working with two 100-yard games in the last three with three touchdowns in the last two games. There’s one problem – he’s splitting time with Devontae Booker, who’s taking carries away at the goal line.

What’s Going To Happen

How did Las Vegas pull off the 40-32 win over KC a month ago? It ran well, tree better, and it upped the offensive production and outgained the Chiefs. The Raider offense is rolling, and the same formula will work. The running game will hammer away against a Kansas City defensive front that’s going to give up 150 yards.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders Prediction, Line

Las Vegas 34, Kansas City 30

Kansas City -8, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

