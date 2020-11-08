Kansas City Chiefs vs Carolina Panthers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Carolina Panthers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 8

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Network: FOX

Kansas City Chiefs (7-1) vs Carolina Panthers (3-5) Game Preview

Why Carolina Panthers Will Win

The main man is back. Christian McCaffrey might not be fully back to norm, but at least Carolina has its star to try to pull this season out of its nosedive after three straight losses.

The offense hasn’t been all that bad on the ground without him, but with a guy to finally be the focus, Teddy Bridgewater can take more big shots. Carolina hasn’t hit 200 passing yards in two of the last three games after rolling over the first six games.

Why Kansas City Chiefs Will Win

Kansas City is known for its explosion and its ability to work in a variety of parts, but Carolina allows teams to crank up a whole slew of plays with a run defense that gets hammered for well over 100 yards per game.

The Chiefs are going to keep this simple. Start running, keep running, and hit the Carolina D very, very hard. The Panthers allowed 129 yards or more over four of the last five games, and that’s why …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City

Edwards-Helaire’s usage has gone down significantly since the Le’Veon Bell signing, averaging a depressing seven carries in the past two games. But CEH was not needed in last week’s Jets game was a blow-out, but he will be this week. Look for the game script to favor more carries and a lot more goal line shots.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not going to be the normal high-flying fun show from the Chiefs. Run, run some more, and force Carolina to press. Do that, and the KC D will come up with enough takeaways to turn a tight game into a second half blowout.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Carolina Panthers Prediction, Line

Kansas City 30, Carolina 17

Carolina -10, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

