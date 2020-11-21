Iowa vs Penn State Prediction, Game Preview

Iowa vs Penn State prediction and game preview.

Iowa vs Penn State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

Network: BTN

Iowa (2-2) vs Penn State (0-4) Game Preview

Why Iowa Will Win

The running game is rocking.

The Hawkeye passing attack has been a bit of a problem, and there wasn’t any ground attack against Northwestern, but everything worked just fine against Michigan State and Minnesota over the last two weeks.

It’s no coincidence that the offensive line kicked it all in, the rushing attack ran for 226 yards against the Spartans and 235 against the Gophers, and the Hawkeyes won those two by a combined score of 84-14.

Iowa’s O line is strong in pass protection, there aren’t a lot of giveaways, and the team is starting to look the part again.

Why Penn State Will Win

The defense hasn’t been the problem.

There were issues against Ohio State – no shame there – and in the final two minutes against Indiana, but it’s been solid against the run and held Nebraska to under 300 yards.

The Iowa passing attack hasn’t been anything special, with Spencer Petras only hitting 53% of his passes, nothing down the filed, with with just three touchdown throws.

As long as Penn State is able hold on up front – it’s giving up 130 rising yards per game – and the team is doing a much, much better job than Iowa is of controlling the clock.

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, Penn State is 0-4, but that’s more about not getting any breaks than it is the team being awful.

Injures at running back, the bad call on the final play of the Indiana game, and -3 in turnover margin at Maryland were all …

Yeah, the good teams make their own good fortune.

The Nittany Lions are playing around with their quarterback situation, the passing game isn’t good enough overall, and Iowa appears to have found its mojo.

It’s going to be a battle – Iowa really can’t throw – but the lines are making up for the other issues.

Iowa vs Penn State Prediction, Line

Iowa 30, Penn State 24

Iowa -2.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

