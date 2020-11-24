Iowa vs Nebraska Prediction, Game Preview

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Nebraska Cornhuskers prediction and game preview.

Iowa vs Nebraska Broadcast

Date: Friday, November 27

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

Network: FOX

Iowa (3-2) vs Nebraska (1-3) Game Preview

Why Nebraska Will Win

The running game is working.

There might be a whole slew of issues with the Huskers in their 1-3 start, but after hitting the 200-yard rushing mark five times last year, it’s been able to hit the mark in three of the first four games. It’s all coming from the quarterbacks, but at least it’s moving.

Iowa might be playing well, but the passing game still isn’t quite right. Spencer Petras is only hitting 56% of his passes with three touchdowns and four picks – Iowa has the Big Ten’s least-efficient passing game.

If the Husker run defense is able to hold up and generate third down stops, the team will be in this. However …

Why Iowa Will Win

The next meaningful Nebraska third down stop will be the first one – at least, that’s how it’ll feel.

What’s going wrong for the Huskers? Start with the issues on third downs.

Nebraska is dead last in the Big Ten in third down stops – allowing teams to connect on a whopping 54% of their chances – and it’s dead last at converting, too, hitting at a mere 32% clip.

Iowa is doing a great job of forcing takeaways, the pass defense has been a rock, and the pass rush is terrific. The Hawkeye defensive front should own an okay but inconsistent Husker offensive front.

What’s Going To Happen

Iowa is in a good groove.

The defense has yet to allow more than 145 rushing yards, and the Huskers don’t have the passing game to keep things moving when their ground attack stalls.

It’ll be a spirited effort by Nebraska, and the offense will come up with two sharp drives that makes it look like everything is about to roll, but Iowa will win the turnover battle, run for over 200 yards, and will control the game in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Iowa vs Nebraska Prediction, Line

Iowa 33, Nebraska 21

Iowa -13, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

