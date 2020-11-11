Iowa vs Minnesota Prediction, Game Preview

Iowa vs Minnesota prediction and game preview.

Iowa vs Minnesota Broadcast

Date: Friday, November 13

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: TCF Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Network: FS1

Iowa (1-2) vs Minnesota (1-2) Game Preview

Why Iowa Will Win

Start running, keep running, and then run some more.

It took a few games to get everything up to speed, but even though it ran for 195 yards and two scores and averaged well over five yards per carry against Purdue, everything really kicked in against Michigan State.

The Hawkeyes went with what they do, got a huge day out of the offensive line, and they rocked the Spartans for 226 yards and four scores, controlling the game throughout.

Minnesota’s run defense hasn’t been powered on as much as it’s been run through against Michigan and Maryland, and gave up 181 yards to a relatively punchless Illinois.

Why Minnesota Will Win

Iowa is getting yards out of Spencer Petras and the passing attack, but he’s not accurate enough – hitting only 54% with three interceptions and just two touchdown passes – and it’s been a killer to keep things moving.

The Hawkeye offense was a rock over the last two seasons on third downs – early rolling for over 40% conversion rates on a regular basis – and this year, Petras and the offense aren’t clicking to keep things moving only converting 33% of the time.

On the flip side, for all of the problems Minnesota has had, the team is moving the chains and it’s dominating the time of possession battle.

Overall the offense is working. It just needs its defense to hold up.

What’s Going To Happen

Both teams were able to finally get their respective seasons going last week with dominant wins, but which one was more real? Minnesota’s offense has been fine throughout the season, but it needs the defense to stiffen against a decent offense.

It’ll happen this week.

The Gopher run D had a slew of issues against Michigan and Maryland, but both teams got big games on the ground out of their quarterbacks. Spencer Petras isn’t going to take off enough to be a problem, and he won’t be sharp enough with the passing attack.

Iowa vs Minnesota Prediction, Line

Minnesota 27, Iowa 20

Iowa -3.5, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

