Iowa vs Michigan State Prediction, Game Preview

Iowa vs Michigan State prediction and game preview.

Iowa vs Michigan State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 7

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

Network: ESPN

Iowa (0-2) vs Michigan State (1-1) Game Preview

Why Michigan State Will Win

Air Spartan? Michigan State has the best passing game in the Big Ten after two weeks?

Rocky Lombardi might not have been perfect against Rutgers with his two picks, and he might not have hit enough passes against Michigan, but he blew past the 300-yard mark and three touchdown passes in each of the first two games.

The Iowa pass defense hasn’t been bad, but as long as the Spartans aren’t turning the ball over in bunches like they did in the Rutgers game, they should be able to move the ball. Like they showed against Michigan, they might be one of those teams that just finds a way to make things happen when needed, but …

Why Iowa Will Win

This is one desperate Iowa team that’s a whole lot better than it showed so far.

It was fine against Purdue, and lost by four. It was fine against Northwestern, and it lost by one. There are only so many bowl slots this year for the Big Ten, and lose this for an 0-3 start, and it’ll be a tough run to make this a decent season.

The offensive line has been good in pass protection, but the running game wasn’t able to get rolling against the Wildcats, and the passing attack has been off. QB Spencer Petras has only hit 54% of his throws with nothing happening down the field, but Michigan State will give up yards on midrange passes.

It’s just a matter of moving the chains. This has looked and played like a team that needed a few tune-ups, and it’s possible they’re out of the way now.

What’s Going To Happen

Just like it wasn’t like the Spartans weren’t all that bad in the loss to Rutgers – the Scarlet Knight offense didn’t work at all – they weren’t totally wonderful against Michigan. Getting the win, though, as a massive underdog works no matter what.

Iowa is overdue for a good offensive performance after the sub-300-yard day against Northwestern, but Michigan State’s D will rise up and make it yet another tough outing. The Hawkeyes will be on the right side of a close game this time thanks to a good day from the defense, but it won’t be pretty.

Iowa vs Michigan State Prediction, Line

Iowa 27, Michigan State 23

Iowa -7, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

