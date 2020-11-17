Iowa State vs Kansas State Prediction, Game Preview

Iowa State vs Kansas State prediction and game preview.

Iowa State vs Kansas State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

Network: FOX

Iowa State (5-2) vs Kansas State (4-3) Game Preview

Why Kansas State Will Win

The Wildcat run defense has been solid. If you can’t at least slow the Iowa State ground game, you can’t beat Iowa State.

K-State has only allowed more than 200 rushing yards once, even though they don’t get into the backfield on a regular basis.

The Wildcat passing game has a decent downfield game, the special teams continue to be solid, and the team should be able to tilt the field enough to make a difference. As always, Kansas State does all of the little things right.

Why Iowa State Will Win

The Cyclones might have the best running back in college football – at least the potential top back this year.

Breece Hall has hit the 100-yard mark in every game, getting over 1,000 yards last week with a 133-yard, two-score day in the win over Baylor. The Cyclones are running well against everyone – they lead the Big 12 in rushing – and they might have the formula to work against Kansas State.

The Wildcats aren’t doing much on third downs and they’re last in the Big 12 in first downs. Iowa State is great at controlling the clock, the D is excellent on third downs, and Hall and company should keep things moving.

What’s Going To Happen

What’s going wrong for Kansas State? The offense had to go against two of the Big 12’s best defenses – West Virginia and Oklahoma State – and the O stalled.

Third downs and moving the chains have been an issue, failing to convert 30% of its chances in three of the last four games, and that’s going to be a killer against this Cyclone team.

Iowa State won’t do anything fancy. Run Hall, control the clock, rely on the D to keep the Wildcats from going off.

Iowa State vs Kansas State Prediction, Line

Iowa State 30, Kanas State 20

Iowa State -11, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

