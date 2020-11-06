Iowa State vs Baylor Prediction, Game Preview

Iowa State vs Baylor prediction and game preview.

Iowa State vs Baylor Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 7

Game Time: 7:00 pm

Venue: MidAmerican Energy Field, Ames, IA

Network: FS1

Iowa State (4-2) vs Baylor (1-3) Game Preview

Why Baylor Will Win

The Bears aren’t making a whole lot of mistakes. There aren’t many penalties, and the team is solid in turnover margin. All of this matters for a team that’s having problems getting the O going – it needs to win the battle of the breaks.

Iowa State’s defense is good, but the secondary has been hit hard in Big 12 play by everyone but Kansas. This certainly isn’t last year’s Baylor team, but Charlie Brewer threw for 307 yards and three touchdowns in last year’s win over the Cyclones. He’s over for a great game, but …

Why Iowa State Will Win

Again, this isn’t last year’s Baylor team.

It’s having a hard time putting the biscuit in the basket – it’s not scoring enough in the red zone – there’s little to no running game, and the O as a whole isn’t sharp enough.

Iowa State certainly isn’t perfect, but the running game has been outstanding with over 200 yards in four of the last five games thanks to Breece Hall, who ran for 100 yards or more in every game with 11 touchdowns on the year.

Baylor’s run defense has been okay, but it just got ripped up by TCU. Hall will run for at least 150.

What’s Going To Happen

Iowa State is hardly unbeatable, but Baylor isn’t playing well enough to pull this off.

The Cyclone offensive balance is too good, and there shouldn’t be too many problems getting up early and letting the D take over. Brock Purdy is overdue for a big game, and this is when he starts to look and play sharper.

Iowa State vs Baylor Prediction, Line

Iowa State 30, Baylor 21

Iowa State -14, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

