Indiana vs Michigan State Prediction, Game Preview

Indiana vs Michigan State prediction and game preview.

Indiana vs Michigan State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI

Network: ABC

Indiana (3-0) vs Michigan State (1-2) Game Preview

Why Indiana Will Win

So how is Indiana doing this?

It’s simple … it’s versatile. It hasn’t won the same way in any of the three games.

The offense did nothing against Penn State, and then it rallied late and pulled off a stunner. The offense was solid against Rutgers, and the defense was a rock. The passing game was terrific against Michigan, and the run D allowed 13 yards and lived behind the line.

Whatever is being thrown at Indiana, Indiana seemed to be able to handle.

Michigan State was able to beat Michigan thanks to the lack of turnovers, but it gave it up seven times to Rutgers and three times to Iowa, and lost both games. And that’s one of the constants so far for IU – takeaways.

The Hoosiers came up with three against Penn State and Rutgers and two against Michigan, while not turning it over in the last two games.

Why Michigan State Will Win

Michigan State has been solid at getting behind the line.

The pass rush might not be anything great, but the defensive front is coming up with a whole slew of tackles for loss. It needs to at least bother Michael Penix and the IU passing game that’s not consistent, but is getting better and better.

For all of the positives with the Hoosiers, the running game isn’t working. It’s been stuffed for 268 yards and just 2.6 yards per carry. If the Spartans can keep Penix from going off, the run defense will take care of the rest.

What’s Going To Happen

Which Michigan State is going to show up? Will it be the one that was ultra-focused and terrific in the clutch against Michigan, or will it be the one that kept turning it over against Rutgers and Iowa?

1993 was the last time the Hoosier won four games in a row in the Big Ten, and that fourth win was against …

Michigan State. Indiana is playing too well, and the Spartans are too inconsistent.

Indiana vs Michigan State Prediction, Line

Indiana 37, Michigan State 24

Indiana -7.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

