Indiana vs Maryland Prediction, Game Preview

Indiana vs Maryland prediction and game preview.

Indiana vs Maryland Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN

Network: ESPN2

Indiana (4-1) vs Maryland (2-1) Game Preview

Why Maryland Will Win

The Terps were red-hot before getting hit with a breakout of the coronavirus and missing the last few weeks.

QB Taulia Tagovailoa turned into a star, the passing game was unstoppable, and the offense cranked out close to 1,100 yards over a two game span after starting out with a clunker against Northeastern.

Now it gets an Indiana team who’s head might still be back in Columbus after last week tough 42-35 loss to Ohio State. Start hot, stay hot, and hope the Hoosiers aren’t quite as sharp as they were late against the Buckeyes.

There’s no running game for the Terps to worry about – the Hoosiers have yet to hit 120 yards and came up with -1 yard against OSU – and they could use the help. The Maryland O might be grew, but the D is dead last in the Big Ten allowing 227 yards per game.

Why Indiana Will Win

Justin Fields is the best quarterback in the Big Ten – even with the mistakes last week against IU – but Michael Penix was the best player on the field last week in Columbus, throwing for 491 yards and five touchdowns with a pick as he and the passing game almost pulled it off.

Ty Fryfogle is on fire with two straight 200-yard receiving games, Whop Philyor has just one less catch than Fryfogle, and now all the parts get to go off against a Maryland secondary that hasn’t been that great, but is statistically fine the run defense getting hit too hard.

Combine the offensive production with the Big Ten’s best pass rush, and it’s a bad combination for the Terps.

What’s Going To Happen

Maryland will come out hot and make this a bit of a shootout, but the defense will get ripped to shreds. Finally, the Indiana running game will show up, with the offensive line having its best game of the season.

Indiana vs Maryland Prediction, Line

Indiana 40, Maryland 27

Indiana -11.5, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

