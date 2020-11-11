Illinois vs Rutgers Prediction, Game Preview

Illinois vs Rutgers prediction and game preview.

Illinois vs Rutgers Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

Network: Big Ten Network

Illinois (0-3) vs Rutgers (1-2) Game Preview

Why Illinois Will Win

The running game hasn’t been bad. It’s not dominant, and it’s not making up for the other issues across the board, but it’s been getting progressively better, with 181 yards last week against Minnesota.

The defense is taking the ball away, coming up with a Big Ten-high five over the three games, and the offense needs it. The downfield passing game is the best in the conference – averaging 14.35 yards per completion – and that running game is good enough to win with, and …

Why Rutgers Will Win

Illinois is way too awful in too many areas, starting with the inability to do anything right on either side of the ball on third downs.

The passing game is the most inconsistent in the conference, the lack of third down conversions are leading to the Big Ten-worst 21:05 in time of possession with no ability to go on long marches.

Rutgers is tied with Illinois with eight takeaways – most of them in the win over Michigan State – the pass rush has been a killer with a whole lot of plays behind the line, and the team is playing with more of a spring in its step and more energy. The team is finding ways to be interesting and stay in the fight now, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Rutgers isn’t doing anything offensively.

It might be more interesting on the offensive side this year, and it’s scoring a whole lot more, but after three games last year the O gained 1,059 yards, and this year it has 896.

Fortunately, Illinois doesn’t have the offense to take advantage of the punchless Scarlet Knights, and the defense doesn’t have to worry about any sort of consistent Illini passing game.

It’ll be a whole lot of ugly, but Rutgers will get its second win in an interesting fight.

Illinois vs Rutgers Prediction, Line

Rutgers 27, Illinois 24

Rutgers -7.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

