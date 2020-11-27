Hugh Freeze Job Potential, Notre Dame Recruiting Updates: USA TODAY College Wire Features

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

By November 27, 2020 12:02 pm

The latest college football news, notes, and features from the USA TODAY college wire site publishers for Friday, November 27

 Fighting Irish Wire: Notre Dame Recruiting update: More commits, lots of new offers and more

 Vols Wire: Latest on Hugh Freeze coaching a Power Five job

 Buckeyes Wire: Ohio State makes the cut for top rated 2022 cornerback

 Spartans Wire: Michigan State Football makes Top 4 for 4-Star LB Bryce Steele

 Spartans Wire: One of the Badgers’ starting cornerbacks has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft

 UGA Wire: Georgia football makes top group for 4-star California WR

 LSU Tigers Wire: LSU forward Shareef O’Neal honors Kobe Bryant with jersey number

