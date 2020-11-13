Houston vs USF Prediction, Game Preview

Houston vs USF prediction and game preview.
Houston vs USF Broadcast
Date: Saturday, November 14
Game Time: 3:30 ET
Venue: TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX
Network: ESPN2
– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions
USF (1-6) vs Houston (2-3) Game Preview
For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM
Why USF Will Win
USF has been good at taking the ball away, and it’ll need to with an inconsistent offense going against a Houston team down a few key receivers and without the pop it was supposed to have this season.
The Bulls have generated seven picks in the last five games, and they have to take advantage of every opportunity with a passing game with just enough to keep the pressure on.
Houston has slowed down the mistakes after turning it over five times in the opener, but it gave away four turnovers in the last two games. If USF is +2 in turnover margin, it’s got a shot. But …
– Week 11 Schedule, Predictions, Lines
Why Houston Will Win
The Bull offense simply isn’t good enough to keep things moving. The passing game might be able to come up with yards, but there aren’t a lot of downfield plays to open things up.
The offensive line is giving up too many plays in the backfield, and the defense isn’t getting to the quarterback nearly enough to make a difference. For all of the problems Houston has been having against the top teams, the pass rush has been great and the team is able to control the clock enough to own the tempo.
USF doesn’t have the style or O line to go on a slew of long marches, and …
– CFN College Football Experts Picks
What’s Going To Happen
USF’s punting game is a problem, and Houston is a killer on punt and kick returns. The Cougar special teams will turn the game into bit of a blowout. After a few rough performances and three losses in the last four games, Houston will finally get to have some fun.
Houston vs USF Prediction, Line
Houston 37, USF 20
Bet on Houston vs USF with BetMGM
Houston -14, o/u: 58
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Must See Rating: 2
5: Alex Trebek
1: “Who are three people who have never been in my kitchen.”
CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl Projections
20 Most Interesting College Football Thoughts Ever