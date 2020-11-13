Houston vs USF Prediction, Game Preview

Houston vs USF prediction and game preview.

Houston vs USF Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX

Network: ESPN2

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

USF (1-6) vs Houston (2-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why USF Will Win

USF has been good at taking the ball away, and it’ll need to with an inconsistent offense going against a Houston team down a few key receivers and without the pop it was supposed to have this season.

The Bulls have generated seven picks in the last five games, and they have to take advantage of every opportunity with a passing game with just enough to keep the pressure on.

Houston has slowed down the mistakes after turning it over five times in the opener, but it gave away four turnovers in the last two games. If USF is +2 in turnover margin, it’s got a shot. But …

– Week 11 Schedule, Predictions, Lines

Why Houston Will Win

The Bull offense simply isn’t good enough to keep things moving. The passing game might be able to come up with yards, but there aren’t a lot of downfield plays to open things up.

The offensive line is giving up too many plays in the backfield, and the defense isn’t getting to the quarterback nearly enough to make a difference. For all of the problems Houston has been having against the top teams, the pass rush has been great and the team is able to control the clock enough to own the tempo.

USF doesn’t have the style or O line to go on a slew of long marches, and …

– CFN College Football Experts Picks

What’s Going To Happen

USF’s punting game is a problem, and Houston is a killer on punt and kick returns. The Cougar special teams will turn the game into bit of a blowout. After a few rough performances and three losses in the last four games, Houston will finally get to have some fun.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Houston vs USF Prediction, Line

Houston 37, USF 20

Bet on Houston vs USF with BetMGM

Houston -14, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: Alex Trebek

1: “Who are three people who have never been in my kitchen.”

Gallery College Football Hot Seat Coach Rankings: Week 11 view 19 images

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl Projections

20 Most Interesting College Football Thoughts Ever