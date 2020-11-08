Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 8

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Network: CBS

Houston Texans (1-6) vs Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) Game Preview

Why Houston Texans Will Win

The offense has been able to open it up over the last few weeks with entertaining games against the a few top teams, and the lone win on the year came against Jacksonville in a 30-14 blowout.

Houston will do it all again, and it could start with the running game against a defense that’s been ripped apart by anyone who wants to give it try. There’s no need to press with Jake Luton getting the call for the Jaguars in place of Gardner Minshew.

Don’t turn it over, and everything will be fine.

Why Jacksonville Jaguars Will Win

Houston doesn’t take the ball away.

It got a little bit better at it with four in two games – including two against the Jaguars – but it has just one interception from a D that doesn’t make enough big plays. But this week is about the running game.

It’s not good, and it only came up with 75 yards against Houston in the first meeting, but it’s coming off a decent day against the Chargers and have to keep giving it a try.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB James Robinson, Jacksonville

Robinson is now the centerpiece of the Jaguar offense, coming off a mammoth game against the Chargers before the bye with 137 total yards and two TDs. Expect him to get fed the ball over and over and over again.

What’s Going To Happen

Houston has had a rough run, but Jacksonville is deeper into the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes. The difference is that Houston doesn’t need the Clemson star – Deshaun Watson will be the difference. The passing game will get going early, and Luton won’t be able to come through when the ground game struggles.

Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction, Line

Houston 31, Jacksonville 23

Houston -7, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

