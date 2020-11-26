Houston Texans vs Detroit Lions Prediction, Game Preview

Houston Texans vs Detroit Lions prediction and game preview.

Houston Texans vs Detroit Lions Broadcast

Date: Thursday, November 26

Game Time: 12:30 ET

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Network: CBS

Houston Texans (3-7) vs Detroit Lions (3-7) Game Preview

Why Houston Texans Will Win

Can the Detroit pass defense slow this Texan thing down at all?

Houston’s passing game has taken off over the last several weeks with three 300-yard games in the last six games, and 230 or more in every game this year but the weather-hammered loss to Cleveland.

The Lions are struggling with one of the NFL’s worst run defenses, but the secondary is the bigger problem, allowing over 200 yards in every game and getting hammered for 240 or more in four the last five. But …

Why Detroit Lions Will Win

It’s not like Houston’s defense is shutting anything down on a consistent basis.

Part of the reason the Texan passing game is rocking is to make up for the problems on the defensive side. Houston is dead last in the NFL against the run and no one has picked off fewer passes.

Matthew Stafford is expected to be fine with his thumb injury that played a big role in a bad performance against Carolina, and now comes the production in what should be a wild shootout.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Duke Johnson, Houston

The Houston running game has done absolutely nothing this season. David Johnson was a disappointment, and then he got hurt, and now it’s up to Duke Johnson to try cranking up the production against a miserable Detroit run D. Deshaun Watson is still the team’s most dangerous runner, but for a sneaky-late free agent flier, Johnson could pay off.

What’s Going To Happen

Neither team will run all that well as this gets into a firefight right out of the gate. Stafford will bomb away, Watson will be more effective with a bigger statistical day. However, the Lions will rally back in a big way after the clunker against Carolina, coming through with a late score in the final moments to pull out the thriller.

Houston Texans vs Detroit Lions Prediction, Line

Detroit 34, Houston 30

Houston -3, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

