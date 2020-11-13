Hawaii vs San Diego State Prediction, Game Preview

Hawaii vs San Diego State prediction and game preview.

Hawaii vs San Diego State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, CA

Network: Stadium

Hawaii (2-1) vs San Diego State (2-1) Game Preview

Why Hawaii Will Win

The offense might have struggled in Laramie, Wyoming, when it was 25 degrees out, but it had no problems against Fresno State and New Mexico with a great running day against the Bulldogs, and a lights-out passing attack against New Mexico.

If you’re not adaptable and diverse against San Diego State, there’s a problem.

How did the Aztecs lose to San Jose State? They were a bit overblown after rolling though bad UNLV and Utah State teams, and then they turned it over three times against the Spartans.

Hawaii’s defense should be able to force a few mistakes – it’s decent at generating pressure – and the offense should be able to move the chains, coming into this leading the Mountain West in third down conversions. But …

Why San Diego State Will Win

Hawaii has turnover issues that are getting progressively worse. It should have obliterated New Mexico, but it turned the ball over three times after giving it up twice against Wyoming.

San Diego State’s defense has yet to allow 300 yards of total offense – the team only lose to San Jose State because of those turnovers.

The run defense is a brick wall, and the secondary has yet to allow more than 200 passing yards. The pass D is the second-best in the nation, the O holds the ball for over 35 minutes a game, and the ground attack that got stuffed by San Jose State should be able to get rumbling again – the Hawaii defensive front has been blasted on over the last few weeks.

What’s Going To Happen

San Diego State is going to make up for the loss last week with a sharper offensive performance without the mistakes. The running game will hit 200 yards, and defense will swarm all over the Rainbow Warriors from the start, and it’ll be a good performance to get back on track.

Hawaii vs San Diego State Prediction, Line

San Diego State 30, Hawaii 10

San Diego State -11, o/u: 53

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

