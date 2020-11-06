Hawaii vs New Mexico Prediction, Game Preview

Hawaii vs New Mexico prediction and game preview.

Hawaii vs New Mexico Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 7

Game Time: 11:00 pm

Venue: Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, HI

Network: Spectrum

Hawaii (1-1) vs New Mexico (0-1) Game Preview

Why New Mexico Will Win

The New Mexico offense should work as long as the parts are healthy.

Tevaka Tuioti is a dangerous playmaker who can make things happen on the ground – he ran for a team-high 69 yards and a score in the loss to San Jose State – and threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns.

Hawaii should be able to crank up the offense how ever it wants to, but as long as Tuioti can get room to move, and if the offense can move the chains and control the clock better than it did against the Spartans, there’s enough explosion to keep up.

Why Hawaii Will Win

Can Hawaii summon up the passing game we’re all used to?

This isn’t the normal Rainbow Warrior team under new head coach Todd Graham. It’s more physical, it’s got enough of a defense to at least be okay, and it’s going to try running the ball as much as possible.

However, Chevan Cordeiro has the ability to start throwing more to go along with his running skills. New Mexico’s secondary is going to be a big, big problem throughout the season, and that showed with the 481 yards allowed to San Jose State in the opener.

What’s Going To Happen

Hawaii finally gets the home opener, and it’ll play up to the moment. The offense will still rely on grinding it out a bit, but the chains will keep moving with enough big pass plays to take control early on.

New Mexico’s offense will be fine, but it won’t be able to stop the Rainbow Warrior attack.

Hawaii vs New Mexico Prediction, Line

Hawaii 41, New Mexico 20

Hawaii -15.5, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

