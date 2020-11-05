Green Bay vs San Francisco NFL Prediction, Game Preview

Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Green Bay vs San Francisco Broadcast

Date: Thursday, October 5

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Network: FOX and NFL Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Green Bay Packers (5-2) vs San Francisco 49ers (4-4) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Green Bay Packers Will Win

Are any of the 49ers healthy? They had major injury problems early in the season, and now it has huge issues with QB Jimmy Garoppolo out with an ankle injury, TE George Kittle out with a broken foot, and with four key players – including OT Trent Williams and WRs Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel – out on the COVID list.

Now it’ll be Nick Mullens throwing against a Green Bay pass defense that hasn’t been bad lately, allowing fewer than 170 yards in two of its last three games.

It’ll be up to the San Francisco running game to pull this off, and …

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why San Francisco 49ers Will Win

The Green Bay run defense has been an issue. It was strong at times early in the season, and it stuffed the anemic Houston ground game, but it got powered on by both Tampa Bay and Minnesota, and lost both games.

This is still a strong team on the lines with an NFL-high 14 rushing scores and a good enough ground game to take over the game at times. It also has the secondary that’s held up reasonably well, allowing fewer than 200 yards in five of the last seven games.

– CFN Experts Picks: College Football

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Davante Adams, Green Bay

Back after missing a few weeks hurt, he had a good warm-up return game, and then he became unstoppable over the last two games. He lit up Houston and Minnesota for a combined 20 catches for 249 yards and five touchdowns in the last two games. DK Metcalf owned the 49ers in last week’s Seattle win over San Francisco, and now it’s Adams’ turn.

What’s Going To Happen

Green Bay will be ultra-focused after losing two of the last three games, sharpening up offensively with more consistent pop than it showed lately. When it scores more than 22 points it’s 5-0, and it’s 0-2 when scoring 22 or fewer.

San Francisco is 0-4 when allowing more than 22.

Green Bay will score more than 22 points.

Green Bay vs San Francisco Prediction, Line

Green Bay 29, San Francisco 20

Bet on Green Bay vs San Francisco with BetMGM

Green Bay -7, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: ANYTHING to take your mind off of …

1: EVERYTHING in the real world