Green Bay Packers vs Jacksonville Jaguars prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Green Bay Packers vs Jacksonville Jaguars Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 15

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Network: FOX

Green Bay Packers (6-2) vs Jacksonville Jaguars (1-7) Game Preview

Why Jacksonville Jaguars Will Win

So what’s working turning this seven-game losing streak?

The offense has been fine. Jake Luton stepped in for Gardner Minshew and keeping things moving against Houston with the team’s best offensive day in a month.

How do you beat Green Bay? Run and run some more – it’s 0-2 when allowing more than 134 yards on the ground. Jacksonville ran for 140 against the Chargers a few weeks ago and need to keep pounding.

It’s going to take at least 30 points to keep up, and while Jacksonville hasn’t hit the mark outside of a Week 2 33-30 loss to Tennessee, this is the chance to do it.

Why Green Bay Packers Will Win

The offense is a machine right now.

The Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams connection is otherworldly, the running game is just fine no matter who’s handling the ball, and the team is able to score in bunches. Jacksonville does have just enough pop to keep up for a bit, but not enough for a full four quarters.

Yes, the Jaguar running game has had a few nice moments, and it needs to try pounding away, but it’s last in the NFL in attempts and hasn’t hit 100 yards in five of the eight games.

If you’re worried about Jake Luton beating you, and you have Aaron Rodgers …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Aaron Jones, Green Bay

Jones looked spry in his first game back from injury against San Francisco. He’s received a few extra few days of rest and now faces a Jacksonville D that ranks among the worst in the NFL against the run. Rodgers and Adams are on fire, but this is the game for Jones to start rocking again.

What’s Going To Happen

Jacksonville is plucky, but the defense keeps struggling in game after game. It’s not taking the ball away enough and the O is going to need to press. Green Bay’s D doesn’t force a whole lot of mistakes, but it’ll get a few picks here to turn this into a rout late.

Green Bay Packers vs Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction, Line

Green Bay 37, Jacksonville 24

Green Bay -13.5, o/u: 50

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

