Green Bay Packers vs Indianapolis Colts prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Green Bay Packers vs Indianapolis Colts Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 22

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Network: FOX

Green Bay Packers (7-2) vs Indianapolis Colts (6-3) Game Preview

Why Green Bay Packers Will Win

The Green Bay passing game has cranked its production up to a whole other level for an offense averaging 400 yards per game over the last three after throwing for 379 against Houston.

Aaron Rodgers has been spreading the ball around and hitting his deep shots, and Minnesota was the only team able to keep up thanks to its running game. Green Bay has yet to lose when allowing fewer than 140 rushing yards, but …

Why Indianapolis Colts Will Win

The Indianapolis pass defense is one of the best in the NFL, it leads the way in interceptions, and this week, it just has to hold serve while the offense blasts aways.

Yes, Green Bay is 7-0 when allowing fewer than 140 rushing yards and 0-2 when allowing more, and the Colts have the offensive line to blast away and push for a big day from the ground attack. The Green Bay secondary is having issues, but the Colts have rushed for well over 100 yards in each of its last three games.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Philip Rivers, Indianapolis

Rivers might not be the No. 1 QB on most fantasy teams, and he mostly has value in leagues with multiple options, but when he’s been on, he’s putting up the yards to match just about everyone. He has two 300-yard days in the last four games and threw three touchdown passes in two straight games before dealing with the Baltimore and Tennessee defenses. Now he should go off in a shootout.

What’s Going To Happen

Get ready to have some fun.

The Indianapolis defense will do just enough to stop the Green Bay ground game, but Aaron Rodgers will be Aaron Rodgers with as full a receiving corps that he’s had all year. However, the Indianapolis balance will take over with Rivers matching Rodgers, but getting a little more out of his ground game.

Green Bay Packers vs Indianapolis Colts Prediction, Line

Indianapolis 34, Green Bay 30

Indianapolis -1.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4.5

