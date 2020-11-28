Georgia vs South Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia vs South Carolina prediction and game preview.

Georgia vs South Carolina Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

Network: SEC Network

Georgia (5-2) vs South Carolina (2-6) Game Preview

Why Georgia Will Win

And now the Bulldogs have a quarterback.

Stetson Bennett wasn’t bad, and D’Wan Mathis had a few decent moments, but there’s a reason JT Daniels was JT Five-Star going to USC. He was also a high school senior when he started for the Trojans – it was always going to take some time for him to grow and mature into the job.

It’s not exactly time to assume Daniels is going to win a Heisman after just one game, but 28-of-38, 401 yards, four touchdown passes, no interceptions, and a downfield passing game against Mississippi State that’s been painfully missing from the Georgia offense for years.

You think that’s an overstatement? Daniels averaged 10.6 yards per attempt last week – the offense failed to hit ten yards per try all year, and went 17 straight games as a program without getting there.

Georgia only averaged over ten yards per pass twice last season – against Murray State and Arkansas State, not Mississippi State.

South Carolina is allowing nine yards per throw and gives up 278 passing yards per game.

Why South Carolina Will Win

Uhhhhh, Georgia running game?

Yeah, Daniels was fantastic, and there was no reason to go away from him and the passing game, but the running game went nowhere against Miss State with just eight yards on 23 carries.

Three MSU sacks and 11 tackles for loss had something to do with that.

South Carolina isn’t generating a whole lot of pass rush, but the run defense wasn’t bad against Missouri, Kevin Harris is a nice running back to work around, and Georgia’s defense doesn’t do a whole lot to get into the backfield.

The Gamecocks have to hold up on the lines, and they need a few breaks, and ….

What’s Going To Happen

Israel Mukuamu isn’t around anymore after opting out.

The former star defensive back single-handedly screwed up Georgia last year with three interceptions including a pick-six in South Carolina’s 20-17 win. This isn’t a Gamecock team, though, that’s catching – or forcing – a lot of positive breaks.

The Georgia defense will hold down a USC offense that scored ten points against Missouri last week and three a few weeks earlier against Texas A&M, and Daniels will have another strong day.

Georgia vs South Carolina Prediction, Line

Georgia 38, South Carolina 13

Georgia -21.5, o/u: 49.5

