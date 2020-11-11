Georgia vs Missouri Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia vs Missouri prediction and game preview.

Georgia vs Missouri Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium/ Faurot Field, Columbia, MO

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Georgia (4-2) vs Missouri (2-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Assuming this goes on and doesn’t get thrown on the pile of postponed SEC games …

Why Georgia Will Win

Missouri doesn’t force enough mistakes to help its cause.

The defense has a whole lot of issues, giving up 35 points or more in four of the five games, and with just four takeaways with just one interception. Considering turnovers have been a big issue for the Bulldogs, here’s their break.

Why can’t Mizzou force big plays? Part of the reason is the lack of pressure – it’s just not getting anyone in the backfield often enough. On the other side, the offensive is having too many issue with good defensive fronts, and Georgia – even with the issue against Alabama and Florida – has the best pass rush in the SEC and the best run defense by far. However …

– CFN College Football Experts Picks

Why Missouri Will Win

Part of the reason Georgia’s run defense is so statistically good is because everyone throws on this secondary. It wasn’t miserable early on, but it allowed 200 yards or more in two of the three games. Alabama? 417 yards. Florida? Kyle Trask went off for 474 yards.

Connor Bazelak has grown into the Missouri quarterback job, throwing for 200 yards or more in each of the last four games with no picks in the last three.

With two weeks off, this is a rested and ready team, and …

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Georgia is beaten up. That was a BRUTAL game against Florida, with a slew of big injuries, a whole lot of big hits, and worst of all, a loss that reasonably ended any SEC and College Football Playoff championship hopes.

Bulldog QB Stetson Bennett hurt his shoulder and is iffy at best, but there are plenty of options to throw into the mix to get everything moving. Star WR George Pickens is back, and the defense should be able to hold down the Mizzou running game.

The Tigers are 0-3 when they don’t run for 180 yards. They won’t run for 180 yards.

Georgia vs Missouri Prediction, Line

Georgia 34, Missouri 20

Bet on Georgia vs Missouri with BetMGM

Georgia -13.5, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Alex Trebek

1: “Who are three people who have never been in my kitchen.”