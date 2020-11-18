Georgia vs Mississippi State Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia vs Mississippi State prediction and game preview.

Georgia vs Mississippi State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

Network: SEC Network

Georgia (4-2) vs Mississippi State (2-4) Game Preview

Why Georgia Will Win

Mississippi State’s offense isn’t just bad, it’s totally failing.

It’s been able to score a little bit with a win over Vanderbilt last week, but it did it with 204 yards of total offense, marking the fourth straight game with fewer than 300 yards of total O.

Georgia’s defense might be banged up, and there might be a whole lot of concerns on the offensive side, but this is still a very good, very talented group that couldn’t handle Alabama or Florida. The D had no issues in the other four games, holding everyone else to fewer than 300 yards of offense.

The Bulldog pressure and pass rush should be able to bother the Mississippi State backfield, there’s absolutely no running game to worry about, and this isn’t going to be the week the Mike Leach attack starts to work.

Why Mississippi State Will Win

The Mississippi State defense is still doing a strong job.

It gets lost because all of the attention is on the pathetic offensive production, but the defensive side continues to fight the good fight. It was able to hold Alabama to under 500 yards – barely, but it did it – and while it allowed too many passing yards against Vanderbilt, overall, the D is still great against the run and it has the ability to keep the score low.

Georgia is still going to be messing around with a quarterback situation that’s going to be an issue for the rest of the season. Stetson Bennett is trying to get back from a shoulder injury, the fans are waiting for another option to step up, and no matter what, there’s not enough of a passing game for this MSU secondary to worry about.

What’s Going To Happen

These two haven’t played as often as you might think. This is just the 25th meeting with Georgia winning 11 of the last 12 going back to 1974 and being 18-6 overall after losing 9-0 back in 1914.

Georgia won’t be anything special this week offensively, and it won’t have to be. The defense will keep the Mississippi State O that can’t push the ball down the field under wraps.

Georgia vs Mississippi State Prediction, Line

Georgia 34, Mississippi State 10

Georgia -25, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

