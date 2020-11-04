Georgia vs Florida Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia vs Florida prediction and game preview.

Georgia vs Florida Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 7

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Network: CBS

Georgia (4-1) vs Florida (3-1) Game Preview

Why Georgia Will Win

The Florida defense rose up against Missouri last week, but the secondary has still been a bit questionable, giving up over 200 yards in all four games with just one interception.

Georgia might not be Alabama bombing away, but it’s possible for Stetson Bennett to have a decent enough game to go along with a strong performance from the SEC’s best defense.

Bennett was hardly perfect against Alabama and Kentucky, but he threw over 200 yards in each of the first four games with seven scores, and he’s got the weapons to push the ball deep on a group that allowed 7.7 yards per pass.

Bennett’s job is to keep the chains moving without making big mistakes. Georgia is fantastic at dominating the time of possession battle, and it has to keep Kyle Trask and that Gator offense off the field.

Why Florida Will Win

The offense has been tremendously consistent.

The running game has worked when needed, but it’s the passing game that’s been dominant. It’s not time to call Kyle Trask the next version of Joe Burrow, but …

Trask has thrown for over 400 fewer yards over Burrow’s 2019 four-game pace, but he has thrown for one more touchdown pass – 18 to 17 – and the same number of interceptions with three. He’s not quite bombing away deep like Burrow did over the first four games, but the 9.6 yards per pass are excellent.

The Georgia secondary is outstanding, but it’ll be without star Richard LeCounte – who’s recovering after a frightening traffic accident – and it had major problems with the Alabama passing game a few weeks ago.

Florida has the offense that can crank out yards and points in chunks. Georgia doesn’t.

What’s Going To Happen

Florida might be just rocky enough defensively to have issues with a Georgia offense that will keep up the pace, but Bennett hasn’t been strong enough over the last few weeks.

He’ll put up yards, but he’ll also throw two key picks. Trask and the Gator offense will be steady for a full four quarters.

Georgia vs Florida Prediction, Line

Florida 27, Georgia 24

Georgia -3, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 5

