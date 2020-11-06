Georgia State vs ULM Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia State vs ULM prediction and game preview.
Georgia State vs ULM Broadcast
Date: Saturday, November 7th
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Network: ESPN3
Georgia State (2-3) vs ULM (0-7) Game Preview
Why ULM Will Win
All of a sudden, the Georgia State offense stopped working. Coastal Carolina does that to teams, but the Panthers only managed 106 yards in last week’s blowout loss.
ULM would need to come up with something amazing and special to make this a fight, but it’s doing a decent job of coming up with takeaways, the offensive line isn’t allowing a ton of plays behind the line, and the offense should be a whole lot better than it has been.
It’s way overdue to explode. But …
Why Georgia State Will Win
The ULM offense just isn’t working.
The passing attack has had a few moments, but it hasn’t been consistent. The ground game hasn’t even been close to good enough, failing to hit 100 yards in any of the seven games for an O that put up more than 17 points just once.
Yeah, Georgia State struggled – to be nice – in the loss to Coastal Carolina, but this is an explosive, balanced team with the ability to put this away fast.
What’s Going To Happen
Georgia State will score 17 points in the first quarter and breath easily the rest of the way. A whole lot of anger from that 51-0 loss will be taken out on of the worst teams in college football.
Georgia State vs ULM Prediction, Line
Georgia State 47, ULM 20
Georgia State -19, o/u: 58.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5
Must See Rating: 1.5
