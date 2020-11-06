Georgia State vs ULM Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia State vs ULM prediction and game preview.

Georgia State vs ULM Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 7th

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Network: ESPN3

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Georgia State (2-3) vs ULM (0-7) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why ULM Will Win

All of a sudden, the Georgia State offense stopped working. Coastal Carolina does that to teams, but the Panthers only managed 106 yards in last week’s blowout loss.

ULM would need to come up with something amazing and special to make this a fight, but it’s doing a decent job of coming up with takeaways, the offensive line isn’t allowing a ton of plays behind the line, and the offense should be a whole lot better than it has been.

It’s way overdue to explode. But …

– CFN Experts Picks: College Football

Why Georgia State Will Win

The ULM offense just isn’t working.

The passing attack has had a few moments, but it hasn’t been consistent. The ground game hasn’t even been close to good enough, failing to hit 100 yards in any of the seven games for an O that put up more than 17 points just once.

Yeah, Georgia State struggled – to be nice – in the loss to Coastal Carolina, but this is an explosive, balanced team with the ability to put this away fast.

Bet $1 on the Notre Dame money line, WIN an additional $100 (in free bets) if Notre Dame scores a touchdown this weekend.

Place your legal, online sports bets in CO, IN, NJ, TN and WV at BetMGM. New customer offer, terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

What’s Going To Happen

Georgia State will score 17 points in the first quarter and breath easily the rest of the way. A whole lot of anger from that 51-0 loss will be taken out on of the worst teams in college football.

– Week 10 College Football Schedule, Predictions

Georgia State vs ULM Prediction, Line

Georgia State 47, ULM 20

Bet on Georgia State vs ULM with BetMGM

Georgia State -19, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 1.5

5: ANYTHING to take your mind off of …

1: EVERYTHING in the real world

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl Projections

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever

Week 10 College Football Schedule