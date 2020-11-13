Georgia State vs Appalachian State Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia State vs Appalachian State prediction and game preview.

Georgia State vs Appalachian State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone, NC

Network: ESPN+

Georgia State (3-3) vs Appalachian State (5-1) Game Preview

Why Georgia State Will Win

The offense is back to being the offense.

Georgia State’s attack was among the nation’s most balanced – hitting 200 yards on the ground in every game but one, and throwing for over 200 yards in two of the first four games – and then came Coastal Carolina.

The Panthers were stuffed in the 51-0 loss, and then bounced back to rock ULM with 504 yards of total offense. The Appalachian State defense is good, it’s great at getting into the backfield, but it’s possible to keep things moving – it gave up over 200 yards both rushing and receiving to Texas State last week.

Why Appalachian State Will Win

Can Appalachian State get its amazing running game going?

It sputtered against Marshall and ripped up everyone else, hitting the 300-yard mark in four of the first five games and hit Texas State last week for 258 yards.

The offensive line has been a rock, the O as a whole isn’t making mistakes, and the secondary is great at coming up with stops. This is the Sun Belt’s best offense, and it’s going to keep the Georgia State offense off the field with a few long drives. However …

What’s Going To Happen

The Georgia State run defense is going to be a problem.

The Panthers are excellent at taking the ball away, it’s great at pressuring the quarterback, and the run D has allowed more than 85 yards just twice. However, those two times were to Louisiana and Coastal Carolina.

Appalachian State will run for more than 85 yards.

Georgia State vs Appalachian State Prediction, Line

Appalachian State 34, Georgia State 27

Appalachian State -17, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

