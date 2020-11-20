Georgia State at South Alabama Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia State vs South Alabama prediction and game preview.

Georgia State vs South Alabama Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 3:30 pm ET

Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

Network: ESPNU

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Georgia State (3-4) vs South Alabama (3-5) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Georgia State Will Win

Run well, and good things happen.

Georgia State had problems with several of the Sun Belt’s best teams, but it’s been able to run well throughout the season with 210 yards or more in each of the first four games and with 263 against ULM.

South Alabama isn’t one of the Sun Belt’s best teams, and it’s having huge problems against the run allowing close to 750 yards over the last three games.

Combine that with all the tackles for loss and the pressure in the backfield, and the Panthers have the right mix to control things on both sides of the line all game long.

– CFN Experts Picks, Predictions: Week 12

Why South Alabama Will Win

South Alabama has a solid, efficient passing game, it’s able to control the clock, and it doesn’t shoot itself in the foot with a whole lot of penalties and turnovers.

Georgia State might have a good pass rush and it’s disruptive, but the secondary has been hammered very, very, very hard by just about everyone. At 3-5 and at home, the Jaguars are going to turn it loose with a quick-hitting passing game that’s going keep the pressure on.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

What’s Going To Happen

There’s something to be said about patterns. Georgia State started the season with a loss to Louisiana, and has gone W-L-W-L-W-L in the last six games. Schedule had something to do with it, and being able to adjust is a big part of it, too.

Georgia State will get the O going after the tough battle with Appalachian State, and the South Alabama offense will have a tough time getting up to speed after three rough weeks.

Georgia State vs South Alabama Prediction, Line

Georgia State 34, South Alabama 17

Bet on Georgia State vs South Alabama with BetMGM

Georgia State -3.5, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 2

5: The Crown: Season 4

1: A Nashville Christmas Carol

CFN Rankings | Bowl Projections

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever