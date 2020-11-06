Georgia Southern vs Troy Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia Southern vs Troy prediction and game preview.

Georgia Southern vs Troy Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 7

Game Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium, Statesboro, GA

Network: ESPN3

Georgia Southern (4-2) vs. Troy (4-2) Game Preview

Why Troy Will Win

The passing game continues to be outstanding. The Trojans are bombing away in game after game with 333 yards or more in each of the last four, with Jacob Free stepping in for Gunnar Watson over the last two weeks and rocking.

The offense is there to keep up any pace.

Just as important against the Eagles, the Troy run defense continues to be strong. It got hit hard by Georgia State in a loss a few weeks ago, but four of the nine touchdowns allowed were against BYU and the D has allowed just 3.6 yards per carry. The defensive front is good enough overall at getting around the ball and into the backfield to give the Eagles problems.

But …

Why Georgia Southern Will Win

When teams run well on Troy, Troy loses.

Arkansas State has a strong offense, but it didn’t try to barrel on the ground. BYU and Georgia State ran often and ran well, and won. No one else kept pounding away, and lost.

No, Troy doesn’t give up big rushing yards, but it can get hammered on. It’s 0-2 when allowing more than 36 rushing attempts, and while it’s a function of the team’s style, Georgia Southern has yet to run fewer than 37 times – the los to Coastal Carolina – and has carried it 40 times or more in every other game.

It’s not going to stop running.

What’s Going To Happen

Do you like the grinding ground game better or the high-flying passing attack? Troy has been fantastic at times, but the win over Arkansas State was the first decent win so far. Georgia Southern doesn’t have a good win, but it kept it tight in battles with Louisiana and Georgia Southern.

At home, the Eagle offense will do a bit more in fun game with a whole lot of big mood swings.

Georgia Southern vs Troy Prediction, Line

Georgia Southern 34, Troy 30

Troy -3.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

