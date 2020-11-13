Georgia Southern vs Texas State Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia Southern vs Texas State prediction and game preview.
Georgia Southern vs Texas State Broadcast
Date: Saturday, November 14
Game Time: 3:30 ET
Venue: Allen E Paulson Stadium, Statesboro, GA
Network: ESPN3
Georgia Southern (5-2) vs Texas State (1-8) Game Preview
Why Texas State Will Win
The Bobcats aren’t winning, but the offense hasn’t been all that bad. It’s able to run well over the last two weeks, it’s been doing a decent job of keeping games in range, and the defense is helping the cause with enough takeaways to make things interesting.
The O has turned it over a bit too often lately, but the four takeaways kept it close against a far stronger Louisiana, and the team overall is more active and more energetic than the stats and record would indicate. However …
Why Georgia Southern Will Win
Can Texas State stop the run?
There aren’t enough plays behind the line, and there isn’t going to be enough pressure to stop things before they get going. Georgia Southern might not be the dominant rushing force it normally is, but it’s still averaging with 260 yards per game, and most importantly for this game, it’s going to control the clock.
Texas State likes to act with a quick tempo and tries to control the pace, but that also means it holds on to the ball for just 27 minutes per game. Georgia Southern owns the clock, keeping it 35 minutes per outing.
What’s Going To Happen
Texas State will once again fight the good fight, keep everything close, and then come up just short.
The Georgia Southern running game will rumble for close to 300 yards, have the ball for 38 minutes, and will answer every Bobcat score with a scoring drive of its own.
Georgia Southern vs Texas State Prediction, Line
Georgia Southern 30, Texas State 17
Georgia Southern -10, o/u: 49.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Must See Rating: 2
