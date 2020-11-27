Georgia Southern vs Georgia State Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia Southern vs Georgia State prediction and game preview.

Georgia Southern vs Georgia State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Network: ESPN3

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Georgia Southern (6-3) vs Georgia State (4-4) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Georgia Southern Will Win

The Eagles are a late collapse against Army away from coming into this on a four-game winning streak with the only losses coming to Louisiana and Coastal Carolina – the stars of the Sun Belt.

The running game continues to be a killer – the team is 6-0 when it runs for more than 175 yards – and the defense leads the conference thanks to a run defense that’s not allowing a thing.

More than anything else, the Eagles should control the clock – they keep the ball for 34 minutes a game and should have it for at least ten more minutes. However …

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Georgia State Will Win

Here comes the Georgia State pass rush.

The Georgia Southern attack doesn’t rely enough on the passing game to matter, but it does need time and space to get the option attack going. Georgia State is great at firing into the backfield, and it’s getting better with 22 tackles for loss in the last two games.

Yeah, Georgia Southern is unbeaten when it runs for 175 yards or more, but it has yet to win when it runs for fewer. Georgia State was hammered by Louisiana and Coastal Carolina’s running games, but no one else has been able to do much else.

– CFN Experts Picks: College

What’s Going To Happen

Georgia State allowed 131 rushing yards or fewer in every game but the two key losses, and it’s giving up only 3.4 yards per carry. However, Georgia Southern is about to change that.

The Eagles will have a hard time putting the game away, but it’s doing enough to control the clock and come up with third down stops to pull off the rivalry win in a fun game.

Georgia Southern vs Georgia State Prediction, Line

Georgia Southern 30, Georgia State 27

Bet on Georgia Southern vs Georgia State with BetMGM

Georgia Southern -1.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Thanksgiving beef tenderloin

1: Thanksgiving turkey

CFN Rankings 1-127 | CFN Bowl Projections

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever