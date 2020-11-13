Fresno State vs Utah State Prediction, Game Preview

Fresno State vs Utah State prediction and game preview.

Fresno State vs Utah State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Maverik Stadium, Logan, UT

Network: FS2

Fresno State (2-1) vs Utah State (0-3) Game Preview

Why Fresno State Will Win

That’s how the offense is supposed to work.

UNLV might not be all that great, but Fresno State was able to show what it can potentially do on a regular basis under the new coaching staff with an almost perfectly balanced 243 rushing yards and 244 through the air.

Meanwhile, Utah State is starting over.

Head coach Gary Andersen is done after the 0-3 start and three ugly blowouts, and now it’s up to Frank Maile to take over a team that hasn’t been able to gain more than 215 yards in any of its three games.

As long as Fresno State doesn’t have big turnover problems, it should be able to run the ball effectively and control the game throughout.

Why Utah State Will Win

So is Utah State doing anything right?

The offensive line has been okay in pass protection, the defensive front is good at getting to the quarterback and into the backfield, and the Fresno State offense is just inconsistent enough so far to sputter a bit if there’s a whole lot of disruption.

Fresno State’s defense isn’t slowing anyone down on third downs, starting with a run defense that’s been beaten up a bit allowing 238 yards per game and over five yards per pop.

Utah State has players – they now need an overall shift, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Is there going to be a new energy with the coaching change? The Aggies can’t be any worse than they’ve been over the first three games, but their lines should hold up enough to keep this from getting out of hand.

However, the Utah State offense won’t be able to answer a few early Fresno State scores. The Bulldogs will take a good next step as it keeps playing better and better.

Fresno State vs Utah State Prediction, Line

Fresno State 38, Utah State 16

Fresno State -10, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

