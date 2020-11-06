Fresno State vs UNLV Prediction, Game Preview

Fresno State vs UNLV prediction and game preview.
Fresno State vs UNLV Broadcast
Date: Saturday, November 7th
Game Time: 3:30 pm
Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
Network: CBS Sports Network
Fresno State (1-1) vs UNLV (0-2) Game Preview
Why Fresno State Will Win
It wasn’t perfect, but Fresno State played far better in its second game.
It lost to Hawaii in the opener because the defense didn’t do anything against the ground game. Against Colorado State, the passing game worked with Washington transfer Jake Haener going off with three touchdown passes, 311 yards, and after the problems in the opener, no picks.
UNLV just can’t move the ball. It didn’t do anything in the first half against San Diego State, and it couldn’t keep up against Nevada. The O line hasn’t been good enough, and there aren’t any third down conversions, hitting just 19% of its chances.
Why UNLV Will Win
There was hope with the passing game under QB Max Gilliam against Nevada.
The passing game didn’t go anywhere against San Diego State, but Gilliam threw for 207 yards against Nevada with two touchdown passes. The Fresno State secondary hasn’t been anything special, the Rebels should be able to push for at least 250 yards, and at home, there should be an even more consistent effort.
The Bulldog D isn’t doing much on third downs, the run defense hasn’t been special, and the four turnovers in two games have been a problem. UNLV needs the help.
What’s Going To Happen
Fresno State has a good enough downfield passing attack that’s about to start clicking.
New head coach Kalen DeBoer has needed to tweak some things and it’s going to take a while to be more consistent, but his team will have the offense that UNLV won’t.
Fresno State vs UNLV Prediction, Line
Fresno State 34, UNLV 20
Fresno State -11, o/u: 58
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Must See Rating: 2
