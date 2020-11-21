Florida vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Game Preview

Florida vs Vanderbilt prediction and game preview.

Florida vs Vanderbilt Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville, TN

Network: ESPN

Florida (4-1) vs Vanderbilt (0-5) Game Preview

Why Florida Will Win

There’s no hotter college quarterback than Kyle Trask, maybe ever.

That include Joe Burrow.

All he has done is throw 28 touchdown passes – four or more in each of the six games – with just three picks while hitting 70% of his passes for a machine of a Gator attack.

Arkansas has been playing well. Six Trask touchdown passes and 63 points later … nope.

Georgia had the SEC’s best defense when it rolled into Jacksonville. It rolled right out getting hit for 474 passing yards, four touchdowns, and 44 points.

Vanderbilt doesn’t have the offensive firepower to come close to keeping up, and the defense doesn’t have the pass rush or the defensive front to bother Trask. The deep shots will be there all game long.

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

For being a winless team, Vanderbilt isn’t all that bad.

In normal times with a normal offseason schedule, this is a 4-8ish team with a few non-conference wins to turn everything up for a few upsets. The offense can move the chains, the offensive line hasn’t been bad, and the team probably had Mississippi State beaten if it wasn’t for five turnovers.

The one shot it has it to slow things down to a dead stop. Vandy is okay in the time of possession battle, and for all the good things Florida does, the defense will give up drives.

Georgia was a mess, but Arkansas was able to both run and throw for over 200 yards. The Commodores are going to need a few takeaways, the offense has to keep the ball for well over 35 minutes, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Nope.

Vanderbilt’s secondary has one interception on the year and over the last three games it allowed Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Kentucky combine to hit 82% of their passes.

Throw another four-plus touchdown day onto the pile for Heisman-elect Kyle Trask.

Florida vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Line

Florida 41, Vanderbilt 16

Florida 31.5, o/u: 68.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

